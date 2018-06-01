Tamil Nadu Premier League: Despite clash in schedule, India stars in demand

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Promising India all-rounder Washington Sundar was the first player to be bought (by Albert Tuti Patriots) in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) draft on Thursday.

From 772 players, 152 were roped in by eight teams during the five-and-a-half hour session that started at 10.30 am.

Tamil Nadu internationals Vijay Shankar (Chepauk Super Gillies) and Dinesh Karthik (iDream Karaikudi Kaalai) attracted a lot of interest in the first round itself, despite them not being available for the full duration of the event's third season.

In contrast, Test cricketers Murali Vijay ((Ruby Trichy Warriors) and Abhinav Mukund (Lyca Kovai Kings) received bids only in the third round.

"I'm happy to be playing again for Tuti. We have a balanced side,” said Washington.

Patriots coach R Prasanna coach told Express that Washington had been named as their captain. "He will play a couple of games for us after his international commitments. We have not yet decided as to who will lead in his absence.''

Dindigul Dragons owner HR Srinivasan was happy with the way his team had shaped up. "We retained R Ashwin for his experience. He will be available for a few games, but we can count on his experience. When he's not around, Narayan Jagadeesan will lead the team. We are happy with our team balance."

T20s may be more about youth, but Ruby Trichy Warriors have roped in former Tamil Nadu Ranji player Vasanth Saravanan. The 39-year-old had turned out for Chepauk last season.

"He is fit and his style of play can change the course of the game. We have an experienced bunch in Murali Vijay, Aswin Crist and Chandrasekar Ganapathy. If we play to our potential, we will do well," said Trichy skipper Baba Indrajith.

Karaikudi coach Subramaniam Badrinath said that his franchise was glad to have Karthik in their ranks. "We are pleased to have him with us. We have a talented squad, and Srikkanth Anirudha will lead the side in DK's absence."

VB Kanchi Veerans owner VB Chandrasekhar was also content with his contingent for this season. "Keeping in mind the order of the draft, I am satisfied with our team. We have Baba Aparajith, a few capped players, and a good bunch of youngsters.

TNPL will continue to be a good platform for youngsters, and this edition will definitely be competitive,'' added the former India batsman.

N Srinivasan and Kasi Viswanathan attended the session as Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's (TNCA) executive committee members. Speaking to franchise officials before the event's start, Srinivasan assured that TNCA would spare no effort in enhancing TNPL's quality.