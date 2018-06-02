Home Sport Cricket

Arbaaz Khan admits to IPL betting, losing a large amount

Arbaaz he has reportedly named several other Bollywood personalities who indulge in betting large amounts in IPL.

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Arbaaz Khan | PTI

By IANS

THANE: In a sensational development Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has not only admitted to betting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but also losing a large amount in the just concluded series, here on Saturday, official sources said.

His confession came before a team of Thane Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) which is probing the IPL betting scam since the past five-six years involving several billions of rupees.

Arbaaz, 50, who was summoned before the AEC, was confronted with a prominent bookie Sonu Jalan, 41, alias Sonu Batla, who was arrested five days ago from Thane, besides four other bookies nabbed late last month.

During his interrogation, the name of Khan cropped up besides some handwritten diary entries and a picture of the producer-actor with Jalan and others allegedly involved in IPL betting.

He admitted to betting a huge amount in the IPL series, that concluded on May 27, and losing an even bigger amount, estimated to run into several millions of rupees, but officials remained tightlipped on the exact figures.

Honouring the police summons issued on Friday, Arbaaz reached the AEC office in Thane on Saturday to record his statement, in which he has reportedly named several other Bollywood personalities who indulge in betting large amounts in IPL.

Thane AEC Chief Pradeep Sharma is likely to make a detailed statement on the developments in the case later this evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arbaaz Khan Indian Premier League IPL betting Sonu Batla Sonu Jalan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi