Home Sport Cricket

BCCI threatens to defy CoA’s meeting order

Just as it seemed like things were going to be calm until July 5, when Supreme Court is expected to pass an order in the BCCI reforms case, members of the board and those running it find themselves ba

Published: 02nd June 2018 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just as it seemed like things were going to be calm until July 5, when Supreme Court is expected to pass an order in the BCCI reforms case, members of the board and those running it find themselves back on a collision course.Reacting strongly to a notice issued by acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary that informs members of a special general meeting in New Delhi on June 22, the court-appointed administrators (CoA) sent out a mail to BCCI office-bearers and staff, asking them to not prepare for any such meeting.

BCCI then sent out a message to the units saying the SGM should go ahead, adding that the CoA directive doesn't have legal support. The said notice has been issued in violation of the directions dated 15th March 2018, issued by the CoA, specifically Paragraph 10 thereof which inter alia requires notice of any meeting of the BCCI general body to be issued only with the prior approval of the CoA (sic), says the CoA mail in possession of Express.

The approval of CoA has neither been sought nor provided in relation to the SGM to be held on 22nd June, it adds.BCCI's response to this suggests that there is going to be confrontation. In my view, its (CoA's mail) contents are without jurisdiction and don't have any support in law or legal pronouncements, said another mail from an official, circulated among members. If they defy CoA's order and go ahead with the meeting, it will have to be reported to Supreme Court, which is closed for summer vacation. The matter looks complicated and it's possible that BCCI members are trying to take advantage of CoA's limitations.CoA had refrained BCCI members from holding any meeting without its approval.

It had also directed the office-bearers and sub-committees to inform it of the outcome of those meetings, as and when they were held with permission. Without its ratification, no decision taken in such meetings are supposed to be final.A majority of BCCI members think that this diktat is against the rights of the state associations. BCCI is a democratic body and it's the right of the units to hold meetings to discuss important matters. If there is a directive that decisions taken in these meetings will have to be approved by CoA, we can follow that. But telling us to not hold meetings doesn't sound right, said Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) president Anand Jaiswal.

It can be noted that VCA was the first of the very few units to have amended its constitution as per court orders.BCCI members are aggrieved that CoA recently took a host of decisions ignoring the respective committees, which used to deal with these earlier. The 10-point agenda for the proposed SGM includes player remuneration, restructuring of National Cricket Academy and ICC matters. Preempting it, CoA has asked BCCI staff to not prepare any papers in respect of the said SGM . What it does if members go against its order has to be seen.

atreyo@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence