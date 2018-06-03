Home Sport Cricket

BCCI dares Rai & Co to stop June 22 SGM

The BCCI continues to be on the front foot in their battle against CoA over a special general meeting called on June 22. Replying to the CoA's warning that such a meeting would be deemed "illegal", ac

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Atreyo Mukhopadhay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI continues to be on the front foot in their battle against CoA over a special general meeting called on June 22. Replying to the CoA's warning that such a meeting would be deemed "illegal", acting board secretary Amitabh Choudhary shot off a mail to the administrators on Saturday, terming their order "grossly in teeth of BCCI rules" and "untenable".

The strongly-worded mail circulated among BCCI members, a copy of which is in possession of Express, is a flat rebuttal of the CoA's directive. "Once the members who constitute the board have decided to meet, there is nothing in the rules of BCCI that can prevent the meeting from being held." It even tells the CoA to follow rules. "Kindly act in accordance with the law, rules and regulations of the BCCI, as well as the orders of the apex court and desist from hindering the lawful functioning of the BCCI."

Considering that the CoA does not have punitive powers, it can only report the matter to the Supreme Court, which is closed till July 2 on account of summer vacation. Aware of this, the BCCI members plan to hold the meeting and then take on the CoA in court, if need be. The game changes if the court finds the meeting to be in violation of valid orders.

Express understands members are unhappy that the CoA has recently taken a number of important decisions without consulting them or BCCI office-bearers. These include player remuneration, creation of administrative posts, restructuring of the National Cricket Academy etc. They are of the opinion that these are beyond the CoA's jurisdiction.

"The real reason for trying to stall the SGM is to prevent the general body from discussing decisions taken by the committee — whimsically, arbitrarily, opaquely and without any authority — and by keeping the office-bearers in the dark," reads Choudhary's mail.

atreyo@newindianexpress.com

