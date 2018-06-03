Home Sport Cricket

India bundle out Malaysia for 27 in 142-run win in Women's Asia Cup

Electing to bat, India scored 169 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs, riding on senior player Mithali Raj's unbeaten 97 off 69 balls.

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Mithali Raj (File | AP)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: As many as six Malaysia batswomen fell for duck as India bundled them out for just 27 to register a resounding 142-run victory in their opening Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup match here today.

Electing to bat, India scored 169 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs, riding on senior player Mithali Raj's unbeaten 97 off 69 balls, and then shot the home side out in just 13.

4 overs in a completely lop-sided match at Kinrara Academy Oval here.

Pooja Vastrakar grabbed three wickets for just six runs with her medium pace while the spin duo of Anuja Patil and Poonam Yadav, who did not concede any run, took two wickets apiece as the Indian bowlers ran riot over the clueless Malaysians.

Only five Malaysian batswomen opened their account and none could manage to make a score in double-figures.

Sasha Azmi top-scored with nine runs from 10 balls.

Malaysia lost half of their side within five overs, getting reduced to 12 for 5.

Captain Winifred Duraisingam (5 off 21 balls) and Zumika Azmi (4 off 15 balls) stayed at the crease for long with any substantial contribution as India completed a massive victory.

Earlier, India did not have the best of starts as they were 35 for 2 just after the Powerplay overs.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur then gave the impetus to the Indian innings with her 23-ball 32.

But the day belonged to senior player Mithali, who batted through the 20 overs with a strike rate of 140.57.

She hit 13 fours and a six in her 69-ball unbeaten knock.

She, however, could not find the boundary in the last two overs when she was eight away from a century.

Mithali's 86-run stand with Harmanpreet came off just 53 balls and she closed the innings off with Deepti Sharma (18 not out).

Brief Scores:

India Women: 169 for 3 in 20 overs (Mithali Raj 97 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 32).

Malaysia Women: 27 all out in 13.4 overs (Sasha Azmi 9; Pooja Vastrakar 3/6, Poonam Yadav 2/0).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India vs Malaysia Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup Pooja Vastrakar Anuja Patil Poonam Yadav Harmanpreet Kaur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch saves the day for London deliveryman
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 