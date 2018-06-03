KRC defeat Friends in YSCA meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-arm medium-pacer Parthiban’s 7 for 22 and S Sureshkumar’s unbeaten 114 helped KRC defeat Friends CC (Erode) by 52 runs in the 49th All-India YSCA Trophy cricket tournament here on Saturday.

Brief scores: KRC 205/4 in 30 ovs (Sureshkumar 114 n.o, Manohar 51) bt Friends CC (Erode) 153 in 28.5 ovs (Mohanlal 60; Parthiban 7/22). Prahlad CC 164 in 29.1 ovs (Sasikumar 32; Maniraj 4/37, Siva 3/39) bt Gopalapuram CC 84 in 22.2 ovs (Siddarth 3/7, Sanjeevan 3/15).

Nilesh guides MAS to victory

Riding on R Nilesh Subramanian’s 67, MAS CC edged past Classic CC by 10 runs in the quarterfinals of the 9th Gopu Memorial T20 knockout tournament organised by Thiruvallur DCA.

Quarterfinals: Standard CC 156/5 in 20 ovs (S Sudan Sanjeevi Kandepan 45) bt Ebenezer Marcus CA 89 in 19.3 ovs (S Mohanraj 3/22); MAS CC 158/7 in 20 ovs (R Nilesh Subramanian 67, G Vignesh 37) bt Classic CC 148 in 20 ovs (G Naveen Kumar 48; Deena Dayalan 3/33); Parthasarathy MCC 131/3 in 20 ovs (R Ram Arvindh 65 n.o) bt Seshadri MCC 128/9 in 20 ovs (N Harrish 3/17).

Wheels India post win

R Senthil’s 64 helped Wheels India beat Ashok Leyland, Ennore by 94 runs in 14th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group A match on Saturday.

Group A: Wheels India 167/6 in 30 ovs (Senthil 64, Jangra 53) bt Ashok Leyland, Ennore 73 in 15.5 ovs (Davidraj 4/23, Prashanth 4/34). Group B: Samsung India 201/7 in 30 ovs (Venkatesh 92 n.o, Moorthy 39; Mathan 3/42) bt Apollo Tyres 187/6 in 30 ovs (Kubendran 95, Pranesh 32).

Vijay felicitated

The Kancheepuram District Cricket Association on Friday felicitated Tamil Nadu star Vijay Shankar for making it to the Indian team. Former India opener VB Chandrasekar and Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings, were present at the occasion.

sports@newindianexpress.com