Virat Kohli call for football fans

CHENNAI: Virat Kohli took to social media on Saturday, urging fans to go to the Mumbai Football Arena when India’s football team takes on Kenya on Monday in the Intercontinental Cup.

India’s first game of the tournament — a 5-0 win against Chinese Taipei — was attended by only a couple of thousand. This prompted captain Sunil Chhetri to post an impassionate plea online, asking fans to come to the game. Chhetri was backed up by Kohli who posted a video.

“I request everyone to go to watch Indian football team play. Anyone who loves any kind of sport should go to the stadium and cheer the team,” he said.