Short first innings at museum for Virat Kohli wax statue

By AFP

NEW DELHI: A wax effigy of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli required repairs the same day it went on display at Madame Tussauds in Delhi after a rush of star-struck fans swamped the statue, the museum said Friday.

Part of the ear of the life-sized statue of Kohli -- known as "King Kohli" in his home country and recently named the world's best-paid cricketer -- was clipped off shortly after the waxwork was unveiled Wednesday.

"As soon as our staff were alerted, the figure was removed, swiftly repaired and immediately displayed back into his cricket setting to be enjoyed by his adoring fans," the museum said in a statement.

Dressed in Indian colours with number 18 on his back, the waxwork Kohli is standing in a batting pose opposite Indian bowling legend Kapil Dev.

Other sporting stars immortalised at Madame Tussauds in Delhi include Lionel Messi, David Beckham and former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar.