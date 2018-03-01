CHENNAI: C Hari Nishaanth’s belligerent 123 and S Radhakrishnan’s unbeaten 68 piled up 301/4 for Globe Trotters against Young Stars on the second day of the TNCA Elite Group Senior Division league match at MRF Pachaiyappa’s College grounds.

Brief scores: EliteGroup: At MRF–Pachaiyappa’s: Young Stars 316 in 94.4 ovs (Sunil Sam 6/96) vs Globe Trotters 301/4 in 83 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 123, S Radhakrishnan 68 n.o). At IC–Guru Nanak: India Pistons 417 in 153.4 ovs (Akshay V Srinivasan 97, Rahil Shah 4/100) vs Vijay CC 85/1 in 29 ovs (B Aparajith 50 n.o). At MAC: Nelson 462/8 decl in 152.5 ovs (Robin Bist 112, S Karthik 90, Anand Subramanian 82, R Sai Kishore 4/112, B Arun 4/116) vs Grand Slam 97/1 in 21 ovs. Plate Group: At IIT–Chemplast: UFCC, T Nagar 266 in 93.3 ovs (K Vignesh 4/47) vs Jolly Rovers 276/3 in 84 ovs (S Lokeshwar 108). At TI–Murugappa: TI Cycles 114 & 162 in 38.4 ovs (R Alexandar 6/55) vs CromBest 184 in 71.3 ovs (J Vignesh 4/21) & 12/3 in 11 ovs. At SSN: Alwarpet 175 and 185/4 in 53 ovs (Swapnil Gugale 107 n.o) vs AG’s Office 174 in 65.5 ovs (M Siddharth 4/45).

VIT clinch title

VIT, Chennai won the SSN College inter-collegiate football championship after defeating SSN College 2-0.

Results: Final: VIT, Chennai 2 (Ananya Vats 1 and Anesh 1) bt SSN College of Engineering 0; Third place: Bannari Inst of Technology 2 (G Karthik 1, DK Vineeth1) bt RIT, Chennai (AI Alai 1) 1; Semis: VIT, Chennai 1 (Ananya Vats) bt Bannari Inst of Technology, Sathiyamangalam 0; SSN, Chennai 3 (Vimaleshwaran 2, Vignesh Veeraragavan 1) bt RIT, Chennai (AI Alai 1, Jagan 1) 2. Best player award: Ananya Vats (VIT, Chennai).