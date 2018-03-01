NEW DELHI: Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif today claimed that he was once called a 'bus driver' by former England captain Nasser Hussain in the final of the 2002 NatWest Series.

Kaif, who was holding a Question and Answer session on his Twitter account, was asked by a fan how the Nasser Hussain-led England had sledged him during his match-winning 87 in that crucial match.

Replying to the query, Kaif wrote: "Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a Bus driver :) was good to take them for a ride!"

Kaif had shared a match-winning 121-run partnership with Yuvraj Singh (69) as the duo pulled off a record 326-run chase after being reduced to 146 for 5 at one stage during the match.