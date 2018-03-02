CHENNAI: In a candid chat, India bowling coach Bharathi Arun opens up about their South Africa sojourn and evolution of speedsters.

How satisfying was the tour from a bowling point of view?

We could not have asked for anything better. Every single day of the tour, even though we lost two Tests, we competed fiercely. The bowlers did exceptionally well. Throughout the tour, they were extremely consistent. That was their hallmark.

Was any specific homework done before the tour?

We were aware of the magnitude of the challenge. We knew we had to either take wickets or make the flow of runs as difficult as possible. That is what we spoke about. We realised that we needed to be consistent to challenge South Africa. Adapting to the conditions there and performing quickly was what we focussed on. I think it is something the bowlers worked very hard for, exceptionally when it came to maintaining consistency.

Were you surprised by the way they adapted so early, given there were no practice matches?

More than adapting, the way they went about their business was very encouraging. At times, outstanding. If you look at the sessions in which we didn’t take many wickets, we didn’t give away a lot of runs. That gives a chance to make a comeback by getting a breakthrough. If you don’t get wickets and go for 100 runs in a session, then it difficult to catch up. After the first innings in Cape Town, we realised that we could have saved 70-80 runs. It took us one innings to understand our lengths, and from there on the bowlers were relentless. They adapted so quickly, and their hard work is there for everyone to see.

Most bowlers have said that you don’t spoonfeed them everything. Any particular reason behind that?

That is because, on the field, I want the bowlers to think for themselves. My job is to only give feedback and empower them. Once somebody is empowered, he has the skills to execute it. I do chip in if somebody loses focus. It is not about the coach. It is all about the players. Had they bowled badly, we wouldn’t be talking. It totally depends on the players, and it is my job to prepare them. Sometimes, what players think and what they do are two different things. You have to bridge that gap. You do it only by analysing videos. If he understands where he is going wrong, the job becomes easy.

How much do you rely on video analysis for preparation?

I make sure that I don’t overburden them with too much analysis. I understand their concepts, and try and give it to them in a simple way that they can execute. Sometimes sharing too much information on a tour isn’t a great idea, as it burdens the mind. So you need to withhold certain things and be careful. On occasions when a bowler is not getting wickets, they tend to overthink. They even feel that they are not doing something right. So those are the times you step in and say, ‘There is absolutely nothing wrong with your bowling’.

Can you elaborate on how you help out bowlers in such situations?

We as a team don’t judge bowlers based on wickets. We repeatedly remind them that it is all about contributing to the overall cause. Even if somebody isn’t getting wickets, if he is holding one end tight, then he is doing the job. It is not possible to get wickets all the time, but what is possible is to bowl within your plans and make life for batsmen as difficult as possible.

Any particular example of this?

Hardik (Pandya), for instance. He bowled invaluable spells during the Te­sts. It wasn’t reflected on the scoreca­rd. He didn’t get many wickets, but pl­­a­yed a huge supporting role when the fr­ontline bowlers were getting a break. He was bowling 15 overs for 40 runs, and that is a good effort because he was the one the opposition was going to target. Had he leaked 70-80 runs, then it would have been tough. But he didn’t do that, and that is what I call bowling for the overall cause.

Does the team see Pandya as a batting or bowling all-rounder?

If you really look at his bowling alone, he stood out in the Tests. But he is somebody who we look at as batting all-rounder. The way he is developing as bowler, he can be good with the ball as well. He has it in him, and it is gradual process. He is an outstanding fielder, and that is important skillset for me. If you look at all his facets, he se­e­ms to be improving all the time.

How much has Bhuvneshwar Kumar evolved?

He is actually turning out to be an all-rounder. He has proved th­at on several occasions. Even in Sri Lanka, he batted with (MS) Dhoni and got us home in an ODI. During the series aga­i­n­st Australia at home, he made important contributions. He has incr­eased his pace, and a lot of credit goes to his trainer. Fast bowling is 50 per ce­n­t skill and 50 per cent fitness, and he has worked extremely hard on it. He has been incredibly consistent, and every time he got an opportunity to contribute, he stepped up. His evolution augurs well for the team.

At times Mohammed Shami looks unplayable, and other times, he looks like he isn’t in full throttle. How do you handle him?

With Shami, he either blows hot or blows cold. You need to fire him up, need to tell him things to get him goi­ng... if his pace is reducing, you have to pull him up. And he likes that as we­­ll... he needs to be challenged and given a push. He is somebody who ne­eds feedback consistently. Ability-wise he is one the best in the team, because he can produce a wicket from now­here.

How pivotal is Ishant Sharma?

He is a workhorse. He gives us tremendous control, bowls exceptional lines and gets extra bounce. He can bowl 45 overs a day and not give away much. That gives tremendous control to the captain. He might not give five wickets but when nothing is happening, but he can control one end.

Umesh Yadav was a standout in India’s home season. But he didn’t get an chance in South Africa...

There are six bowlers who can play for India at any point in time. Preferences keep cha­nging based on form and conditions. In Sri Lanka, Shami and Ume­s­h were good, and Ishant didn’t get a ch­­ance. Umesh could have played any Test, but who would he have replaced? We spoke about the series he played and others sat out, just to keep him in good morale. I tell him the truth. The reason why he isn’t playing and why a guy is ahead of him. It might be harsh. But they know that you are not bull****ting around. They can work on those areas.

To what extent do conditions factor in choosing pacer combinations?

For instance, there was lot of criticism for Bhuvi’s exclusion in the second Test; But in Centurion, the pitch was so dry that it was supporting spin on the first day. So Bhuvi on that tra­ck, when the ball stops moving, wouldn’t have been effective. (Vernon) Philander got one wicket in that match. You ne­ed to rotate the bowlers and had we played him, he wouldn’t have bowled that well in the third Test. In Centurion, it would have been taxing for him; he would have become jaded. You need to take care of workload as well. It is basically down to the conditions.

Is there anything that you think is missing from this pace attack?

If we can get a good left-arm seamer, then there’s nothing like it. In spin we have all bases covered: two finger-spinners and two wrist-spinners. You can’t get more variety. In fast bo­wling, we have a short guy, a tall guy, one with an awkward action, one skiddy bowler, and a quickie. The only thing we’re missing is a left-armer. That is what we have requested the selectors for.

The knuckle ball seems common among the pacers in limited overs. Where did it come from?

Some players are blessed with certain sk­ills so when they have it, it is import­a­nt for us to understand and use it for other bowlers too, in a way that suits th­em. The bowlers exchange a lot bet­w­een themselves and with me. We learn from each other and always look for improvisations.

How have wrist-spinners changed the dynamics?

We wanted to get wickets in the middle overs, and that is why we brought them in. There is always an ]element of mystery to them. These two have tremendous control and the management backs them to the core.

Do you see them playing Tests?

They have performed exceptionally well. But you can’t take away what R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have done. Every time there was an oppourtunity in hand, they won Tests. It is go­od to have healthy competition and va­riety in the spin department.

