HARARE: Left-arm spinner Nikita Miller and speedster Kemar Roach saved West Indies from embarrassment as they bowled the two-time former world champions to a 32-run victory over the United Arab Emirates in a warm-up match of the ICC 2019 World Cup Qualifier, here today.

The West Indies were heading for a shocking defeat when they were spun out for 115 in 33.

4 overs after being 31 for no loss at one stage with wrist spinner Imran Haider claiming 4/16, off-spinner Rohan Mustafa bagging 2/10 and left-arm spinner Ahmed Raza snapping up 2/14.

However, left-arm spinner Miller and Roach turned the screws on the UAE batsmen and reduced them to 58 for seven before rain stopped play.

When the match resumed, the UAE innings lasted for another 7.1 overs as they were bowled out for 83 in 29 overs.

Miller finished with figures of 10-2-20-5 while Roach claimed three for 15.

Off-spinner Ashley Nurse captured two of the last three wickets, to finish with two for 21.

Captain Rohan Mustafa (12), Shaiman Anwar (12) and Rameez Shahzad (11) were the only batsmen to reach double-figures as the result meant the UAE lost both their warm-up matches in the build-up to the event proper which will start on Sunday, 4 March.

With the likes of Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels and Jason Mohammed in their ranks, they will need these proven performers to live up to their reputation and help the Windies take maximum carryover points into the Super Six stage.

Brief Scores: West Indies 115 all out, 33.4 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 20, Chris Gayle 16, Marlon Samuels 15, Evin Lewis 10; Imran Haider 4-16; Rohan Mustafa 2-10, Mohammad Naveed 2-27, Ahmed Raza 2-14) UAE 83 all out, 29 overs (Nikita Miller 5-20, Kemar Roach 3-15, Ashley Nurse 2-21).