CHENNAI: Venkatesh Prasad, the chairman of junior selection committee who also put together the U-19 World Cup winning India side recently, tendered his resignation on Friday, citing personal reasons and potential conflict of interest that could arise as he is close to taking up a coaching role with an IPL franchise.

The former India bowler’s de­cision comes less than a mo­nth after the Prithvi Shaw-led team won the title in New Zealand, where they were unbeaten throughout the tournament. Interestingly, though the support staff and the team were subsequently rewarded by BCCI, the selection panel was ignored completely.

Speaking to

Expr­e­s­s, Prasad revealed that his decis­ion had nothing to do with his panel being overlooked for the rewards. “It is a completely pe­r­sonal decision. I don’t want to comment on the other issues. I’d two good years as a selector, and I want to contribute to the ga­me in other ways. I’m in talks wi­th couple of franchises for a coaching role,” he added.

Kings XI Punjab seem to ha­ve shown interest in using his se­rvices as a bowling co­a­ch. Prasad has previously been as­sociated with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in a similar capacity. It is understood that Prasad’s decision left even fellow selecto­rs Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh surprised. The three were in Mumbai on Thursday to shortlist players for the U-16 and U-19 camps which will be held at the National Cricket Academy.

BCCI officials believed that Prasad’s decision was largely due to interference of a senior office-bearer in matters perta­ining to selection. It has been learnt that the official had exerted pressure on Prasad to pick Rajasthan’s Rahul Chahar for the U-19 World Cup, but the committee didn’t budge and eventually left the player out of the squad.

More importantly, Prasad didn’t accompany the U-19 team to New Zealand, although his colleagues joined at different periods and so did acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who also happens to be the convener of selectors.

When BCCI announced rewards for the Indian contigent, the selectors were ignored, not in line with the normal practice. When the men’s team reached the Champions Trophy finals, the three selectors were rewarded `15 lakh each. So was the women’s selection panel for the team’s second-place finish in the World Cup.

However, the junior selection panel, despite the team reaching the finals twice, didn’t rec­e­ive any rewards.

BCCI president CK Khanna, who had also written to BCCI off­i­ce-bearers and CoA to ensure awards for the junior selection committee, too tried to broker pe­ace, but it never materialised.

venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com