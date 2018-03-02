Venkatesh Prasad quits as junior selection committee chief
CHENNAI: Venkatesh Prasad, the chairman of junior selection committee who also put together the U-19 World Cup winning India side recently, tendered his resignation on Friday, citing personal reasons and potential conflict of interest that could arise as he is close to taking up a coaching role with an IPL franchise.
The former India bowler’s decision comes less than a month after the Prithvi Shaw-led team won the title in New Zealand, where they were unbeaten throughout the tournament. Interestingly, though the support staff and the team were subsequently rewarded by BCCI, the selection panel was ignored completely.
Speaking to
Express, Prasad revealed that his decision had nothing to do with his panel being overlooked for the rewards. “It is a completely personal decision. I don’t want to comment on the other issues. I’d two good years as a selector, and I want to contribute to the game in other ways. I’m in talks with couple of franchises for a coaching role,” he added.
Kings XI Punjab seem to have shown interest in using his services as a bowling coach. Prasad has previously been associated with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in a similar capacity. It is understood that Prasad’s decision left even fellow selectors Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh surprised. The three were in Mumbai on Thursday to shortlist players for the U-16 and U-19 camps which will be held at the National Cricket Academy.
BCCI officials believed that Prasad’s decision was largely due to interference of a senior office-bearer in matters pertaining to selection. It has been learnt that the official had exerted pressure on Prasad to pick Rajasthan’s Rahul Chahar for the U-19 World Cup, but the committee didn’t budge and eventually left the player out of the squad.
More importantly, Prasad didn’t accompany the U-19 team to New Zealand, although his colleagues joined at different periods and so did acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who also happens to be the convener of selectors.
When BCCI announced rewards for the Indian contigent, the selectors were ignored, not in line with the normal practice. When the men’s team reached the Champions Trophy finals, the three selectors were rewarded `15 lakh each. So was the women’s selection panel for the team’s second-place finish in the World Cup.
However, the junior selection panel, despite the team reaching the finals twice, didn’t receive any rewards.
BCCI president CK Khanna, who had also written to BCCI office-bearers and CoA to ensure awards for the junior selection committee, too tried to broker peace, but it never materialised.
