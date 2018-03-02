NEW DELHI: A young kid has left former Pakistani legendary speedster Wasim Akram in awe with his pace and swing at such a young age.

Recently, a video went viral on social media, in which a young Pakistani boy was seen bowling at a single stump, in a distinctly similar action as Akram's.

After seeing the video, Akram showered praises on the kid on Twitter and called him a 'serious talent'.

Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It’s time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth https://t.co/ybzd5ASeTx — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 28, 2018

I just recieved this video and don’t know about this brilliant kid, want to know your thoughts abt this terrific bowling. @wasimakramlive @shoaib100mph @iramizraja @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/8JPRQNHlfj — Faizan Ramzan (@faizanramzank) February 27, 2018

Left-arm pacer Akram was the first bowler to reach the 500-wicket mark in ODI cricket during the 2003 World Cup.

The 51-year-old has taken 23 four-wicket hauls in ODI in 356 matches he played. He claimed 414 Test wickets at an average of 23.62 and a further 502 ODI scalps.