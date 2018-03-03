BENGALURU: The countdown to IPL 2018 has begun. In 36 days, the richest cricket league will become the centre of all attention. Stars of the game will entertain, with lesser-known Indians. Stakes will be high.

For some top domestic performers, however, the competition will be a painful period when they have to see their teammates rub shoulders against the best in cricket, while they will have to be satisfied staying home, or doing something else.

A total of 113 Indian cricketers were bought at the two-day auction in January, and as usual, there were surprises like Jaydev Unadkat getting sold for Rs 11.5 crore.

With many more getting big sums, one wonders how the likes of R Samarth or Jalaj Saxena feel. Or Hanuma Vihari and Swapnil Singh. Despite being among key men in longer and shorter formats, they all are in the unsold bracket.

When players see they are not part of any IPL franchise after doing well, it hurts. There are several who failed to bag a contract even after doing well in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy. Kedar Devdhar (411 runs) and Atit Sheth (14 wickets) are examples.

Saxena, a batsman who bowls more than handy off-spin, could have been a perfect fit in the shortest format. Instead, he is a disappointed man. “I don’t know what more I have to do,” said the all-rounder, who is currently playing in the Dhaka Premier League.

Kerala’s outstation pro is still among the more fortunate ones because he is not sitting idle. Others are left with few options. Some head over to UK and play club cricket, some stay back and feature in local leagues. Some others go on vacations to recollect their bearings.

Vihari, the Andhra captain who did well in Ranji Trophy as well as the one-dayers, wants to explore the UK route. “Not getting an IPL contract is not the end of road.” Unlike high-profile rejects like Cheteshwar Pujara or Ishant Sharma, he can’t play county cricket. So Vihari is looking for the next best avenue.

“I may go to the UK to play club cricket, which is just one rung below county cricket. Talks are going on. But as of now, nothing is confirmed. I will decide soon,” said Vihari.

The snub can come with other discouraging factors in tow. For instance, Mumbai’s Aryaman Birla, son of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, was picked up by Rajasthan Royals. He has just played one first-class match for Madhya Pradesh. Those with no takers have to keep themselves busy to steer clear of negative thoughts.

“I play in the Chennai league and all kinds of local tournaments. It’s not easy to play such tournaments in the summer, when you see that everybody is busy with IPL. You still play these matches. It’s tough, but I am doing my best to keep fit and prepare for the next season,” said Saxena.

Irrespective of what they do or where they are, there is no hiding place. IPL will be talk of the town. World cricket will come to a standstill and all eyes will be on various grounds across India. Vihari has a plan. “If I switch on the TV, and IPL is going on, I will watch. I will not specifically wait for matches.”

