MUMBAI: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was today appointed the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Robin Uthappa his deputy for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The announcement was made at the Star Sports studios in the KKR-Star Sports show called Knight Club.

Present on the occasion were KKR's MD and CEO, Venky Mysore, and Karthik himself.

Karthik said he was looking forward to lead a side having a combination of youth and experience.

"It is an honour to represent Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the most successful franchises in the IPL and I look forward to this new challenge. I am excited about the squad that has been assembled, which has a great combination of experience and youth," said Karthik.

Mysore said, "It is indeed a start of a new phase for KKR, and we are delighted that someone, as experienced as Dinesh Karthik, will lead the side.

"Regarding the team's vice-captain, he said, "Robin has been an integral part of KKR since 2014 and played a crucial role in KKR winning the championship. We are fortunate to have both Dinesh & Robin in leadership roles for KKR."

KKR play their opening game on April 8 at the Eden Gardens.