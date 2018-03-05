NEW DELHI: Venkatesh Prasad, who was recently named as Kings XI Punjab's bowling coach for the upcoming 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), said that he is hoping to have a delightful season with the Punjab-based franchise.

The 48-year-old's appointment came barely a couple of days after the former India medium pacer resigned from the post of chairman of the Indian cricket team's junior selection committee.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Prasad insisted that it is `wonderful` to be a part of Kings XI Punjab, adding that he is very much looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"I am very much looking forward to this coaching assignment and it is wonderful to be a part of Kings XI Punjab. I want to thank the team for showing confidence in my ability. I just hope I live up to their expectations and have a good 2018 session," Prasad said.

Prasad's resignation as Chairman of Junior Selection Committee came less than a month after India won the U-19 World Cup. The reason for his resignation is not yet clear.

Best remembered for sending off Aamer Sohail in the 1996 World Cup, Prasad brings with him a wealth of experience of performing in a similar capacity for India, and even for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in the previous editions of the IPL.

While former Australia player Brad Hodge also came in on board as Kings XI's head coach for the next three seasons, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has been appointed as the franchise's Director – Cricket Operations and Team Mentor for the upcoming edition.

Kings XI Punjab will begin their IPL campaign with an away game against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on April 8 followed by a match against Royal Challengers on April 13 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.