CHENNAI: Pace legend Glenn McGrath, who is a great lover of Test cricket, is pleased with the way Australia are playing in South Africa. Steve Smith & Co won the first Test on Monday and it has ple­a­sed the former Australian speedster. He was also thrilled to note that the Indian bowlers did exceedingly well in the Rainbow Nation managing to pick up 20 wickets in all the three Tests.

He takes this opportunity to point out that many of the trainees of the MRF Pace Foundation did well for India across various formats. He is also happy that Basil Thampi got picked for India T20 side and was thrilled to see seven of his trainees bag a berth in the IPL. The pace guru is ple­a­sed with the Indian attack and believes they can do well in England, provided they adapt to the conditions quickly.

“You cannot win matches if you do not pick 20 wickets. If you take 20 wickets consistently, you tend to win matches.” He namechecked the quicks — Bhuvneswar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah — for their good work. He also complimented Hardik Pandya for his work as the fifth bowling option.

Pandya once again came into the limelight after Michael Holding said he wouldn’t play the all-rounder in England. When this comment was put forth to McGrath, the 48-year-old was guarded in his response. “Holding is a great bowler and commentator. One cannot judge unilaterally, we have to wait and see how he does there.”

The three-time World Cup winner has enjoyed many an Ashes contest so it feels right to ask him whether the Indian quicks stand a chance in those conditions. “It is just about getting used to the conditions. We always say bowl with good control, hit the deck... top of off-stump. The length you bowl is different everywhere in the world and different from batsman to batsman. In England you have to hit that right length. There will be seam movement but the pitches won’t be as quick as they are in Australia. If they can adapt using the Duke ball, I think the Indian bowlers will enjoy bowling there in England.”

Mcgrath also reserved some praise for U-19 quick Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who trained at the foundation last year. “He has got some good real pace. (He) Impressed in the U-19 WC. He has got selected for Kolkata Knight Riders which is another bonus for him. For someone so young, he is able to generate high speeds which will put stress on his back. As long as he looks after his body and concentrates on what he wants to do, he will get the results. It’s tough to get to the top but it’s tougher to stay there. I think he has got a bright career in front of him,’’ complimented McGrath.

Nagarkoti, who doesn’t have the biggest frame, surprised quite a few people with the amount of pace he was able to generate. But McGrath says being slim has got nothing to do with being able to generate top speeds. “Slim does not mean you are not strong. You don’t have to be a strong muscle man to bowl fast. It is all about good action, good wrists, good rhythm and ability to use the crease well,’’ explained McGrath on the art of fast bowling.

