RAJKOT: National Cricket Academy (NCA) chairman Niranjan Shah on Tuesday said that the match fees to the Ranji players is still pending for year 2016-17.

According to media reports, the Ranji players haven't been paid the dues for two successive seasons.

"Ranji players generally get Rs 10,000 per day after their match and are also paid 10 per cent in an arrangement with BCCI," Shah told ANI.

He added, "As per my knowledge, the share for 2015-2016 has been cleared, however balance of 2016-17 is pending due to court proceeding."

The media reports say that the delay in payment is due to a deadlock between the Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA) and state units over the implementation of the Lodha reforms.

The other reason for the delay is said to be the new payment plan that the CoA is working on.

Batting for Ranji players, the NCA chairman said that the dues should be cleared soon as Ranji cricket serves as the feeding ground for cricket.

The NCA chairman further said, "I think there should not be any further delay to this and players should be granted their share. The CoA should take personal interest in the matter and clear the payments as Ranji players are no that stable and need timely allowances."

He added, "From last two-three years all the attention has been diverted to the test players. But we need to pay due attention to the first class players as well as they are the feeding ground.”