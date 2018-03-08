CHENNAI: Adithya Ganesh’s unbeaten 180 helped TI Cycles declare at 421 for eight in 139 overs against UFCC (T Nagar) on the second day of the TNCA Senior Division league at Murugappa Ground. UFCC were reeling at 85 for 6 in 39 overs at stumps.

Brief scores: Plate Group: At TI–Murugappa: TI Cycles 421/8 decl in 139 ovs (Adithya Ganesh 180 n.o, M Abhinav 3/69, V Arun Kumar 3/105) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 85/6 in 39 ovs. Elite Group: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Grand Slam 235 vs Globe Trotters 252/3 in 94 ovs (K Mukunth 135, S Radhakrishnan 55 n.o, X Thalaivan Sargunam 51); At SSN: Alwarpet 474/8 decl in 129 ovs (Swapnil Gugale 124, Abhishek Tanwar 74, S Mohanraj 5/118) vs CromBest 123/9 in 47 ovs (Ankur Julka 51, M Siddharth 4/19).

Tiruvallur beat Vellore by seven wickets in the TNCA inter-districts T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Vellore 56 in 15 ovs (R Srivatsan 5/12, S Arunachalam 4/16) lost to Tiruvallur 61/3 in 14.2 ovs; Tiruchirapalli 153/5 in 20 ovs (C Sarath Kumar 53) bt Sivagangai 118/9 in 20 ovs (PS Nirmal Kumar 5/16); Tiruvarur 140/5 in 20 ovs lost to Ramanathapuram 144/6 in 16.2 ovs; Kancheepuram 202/5 in 20 ovs (P Arun 57) bt Nilgiris 88/9 in 20 ovs; Villupuram 137 in 19.5 ovs (V Anbu 45, V Sakthivel 3/23) bt Dharmapuri 134 in 19.5 ovs (D Suresh 3/27, B Aravind 3/11); Madurai 153/8 in 20 ovs (T Raj Kumar 3/25, M Mohammed 3/27) bt Dindigul 106 in 18.1 ovs (J Arun Kanna 3/16).