PORT ELIZABETH: David Warner made a half-century in Australia's solid start to the second test against South Africa on Friday as the teams attempted to put the fuss of the first game and Warner's ugly confrontation with Quinton de Kock behind them.

Warner was 50 not out and Australia 98-1 at lunch on day one in Port Elizabeth. Cameron Bancroft was out for 38, caught by wicketkeeper de Kock off Vernon Philander.

The Australian openers came through a tricky opening spell at an overcast St. George's Park, where the tourists initially found it tough going to score just 18 runs in the first 13 overs. Australia won the toss and chose to bat.

But they picked off the runs in the second hour, with Warner hitting eight fours to accelerate to 50 off 69 balls.

Warner was center of attention in a fractious first test in Durban, where an on-field war-of-words between the teams spilled over. After trading insults on the field, Warner and de Kock were involved in a confrontation outside the dressing rooms during that first test and both were fined and given disciplinary demerit points. That incident was the low point of an acrimonious game, with verbal exchanges between players out on the field.

Australia won by 118 runs for an early lead in the four-test series.

The atmosphere was subdued at the start of the second test but the fallout from Durban continued, with Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland releasing a statement before play started reminding the Australian players they needed to behave. Match referee Jeff Crowe also called the captains and managers to a meeting before the second test in an attempt to calm the situation.

Australia retained the same team that won in Durban while South Africa made one change, bringing in fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for Morne Morkel.