MUMBAI: Indias popular Live TV App JioTV on Friday announced that it has introduced Indias first interactive sports experience for consumers watching the ongoing tri-nation Nidahas trophy which is being shown exclusively on JioTV in India.



With this, JioTV consumers can interact with the game while watching it -- a revolution in the Live TV space, the company said in a statement.



Customers who watch the tri-series can customise their viewing experience by selecting from five different camera angles, experience audio from stump mic and stadium ambience, giving an immersive feel, choose commentary in a language of their choice, get access to leading cricket experts and commentators, view score and other details on demand, on a single click and watch catch-up (past content) in case they have missed a ball or a six.