Bangladeshes' Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their Twenty20 cricket match. (Photo | AP)

COLOMBO: Bangladesh chased down a tough 215-run target against Sri Lanka with two balls to spare in the Twenty20 tri-series on Saturday.

It was the fourth successful run chase in T20 history, and the highest in Sri Lanka.

Former captain Mushfiqur Rahim led Bangladesh with an unbeaten 72 off 35 deliveries. He hit four sixes and five fours.

Along with India, all three teams have one win each.

Bangladesh was given a rousing start by openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das, who posted 74 runs in six overs of the power play.

Sri Lanka's total was boosted by half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (57) and Kusal Perera (74).