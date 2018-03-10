KOLKATA: The case lodged against Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami for domestic violence, following a complaint filed by his wife, has now been taken up by the Detective Department of Kolkata's Lal Bazar Police.

According to sources, the case will be investigated by the Women’s Grievance Cell.

Earlier in the day, fast bowler Shami was charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives.

The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

The cricketer's wife Hasin Jahan had alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally and was also involved in several extra-marital affairs.

However, Shami has refuted all the allegation and said that someone was misleading his wife.

Talking to the media earlier, Shami said, "Hasin and her family have been saying that we will sit and sort out all issues, but I don't know who has been misleading her".

"As far as allegation of compromising my performance while playing for the country is concerned, I would rather die than do something like this," he added.