CHENNAI:A day after Dilip Vengsarkar revealed that N Srinivasan was behind his exit as the chairman of the senior selection committee in 2008, the former BCCI president rubbished the claims and asked the former India captain to get the facts right. Srinivasan clarified that Vengsarkar stepped aside from the post as he wanted to continue as the vice-president of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Calling the remarks made by Vengsarkar completely false, motivated and without any basis in fact, Srinivasan said, “In August 2008 at the working committee meeting of the BCCI, chaired by the board president Sharad Pawar, after discussions with members, it was decided to implement certain norms for the appointment of the various selection committees of the BCCI. One of the recommendations was that a member of the selection committee should not be an office-bearer of any of the member bodies of the BCCI. It was also decided in that meeting that the selection committee members will be paid an annual fee,” he said.

Subsequently, during the annual general body meeting which followed in September, Vengsarkar chose to continue his post as the vice-president of MCA. As a result, Kris Srikkanth-led selection panel became the first batch to receive pay package from the BCCI.

“In 2008, the reappointment of the selection committees and various other committees of the BCCI was taken up, as was the norm. At this time, Vengsarkar chose to continue as the vice-president of the MCA and hence could not be considered to the post in any of the selection committee. Sharad Pawar was the president and Niranjan Shah was the secretary during this AGM of the BCCI. Now, he is trying to create some controversy by suggesting that I was behind his removal when I was the treasurer of the BCCI,” he added.

On Thursday, the former India captain had claimed that his tenure as the chief of selection committee was cut short by Srinivasan since he was upset at his decision to include the then 19-year-old Virat Kohli into the national side in place of Tamil Nadu’s S Badrinath for the tour of Sri Lanka in 2008. Srinivasan called this highly unprofessional of a former selector, as both the concerned players were selected to play in the tour and went on to make their ODI debuts.

