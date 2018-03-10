KOLKATA: Fast bowler Mohammed Shami and four others were on Friday booked under several non-bailable charges including rape and attempt to murder after his wife Hasin Jahan lodged an FIR at Jadavpur police station.“The accused have been booked under non-bailable sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498 A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 376 (punishment for rape) of Indian Penal Code,” Kolkata Police joint commissioner of police (crime) Praveen Tripathi said.

“The accused have also been booked under bailable sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and Section 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention) of IPC,” he added. In the written complaint, Jahan had alleged she was raped by Shami’s elder brother Hasib Ahmad at her in-laws’ residence in Uttar Pradesh.

Shami refuted the allegations stating it was a ploy to destroy his career and demanded that the mental stability of his wife be examined. “I deny all that is going on regarding my personal life. This is a conspiracy against me and it is being done to hamper my game,” he tweeted.

Jahan had taken to Facebook on Tuesday, revealing the identities of two of Shami’s alleged girlfriends. She approached the Kolkata Police on Wednesday with screenshots of text conversations between Shami and his alleged girlfriends. “He has been torturing me for long. I have given him enough chances to rectify himself. He would seek forgiveness and then return back to his antics,” she said.

Pak girl angle in cricketer’s affair

Jahan (pic) also accused Shami of having relation with a Pakistani girl. Hours after filing the FIR, while responding to her husband’s comments pertaining to her mental stability, the former model revealed the recording of an alleged phone call with the cricketer, which she had earlier claimed was in her possession.