MUMBAI: Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has replaced injured fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Irani Cup.

Jadeja, who has suffered a side strain, will be out of action for an indefinite period.

This will be a comeback of sorts to domestic cricket for Ashwin. He had decided to opt out of the recently concluded Deodhar Trophy as he was adviced a week's rest.

"He has now recovered and is declared fit to play," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

"Jadeja suffered a side strain and has been adviced rest," the statement added.

The Rest of India team will face reigning Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha in Nagpur from March 14-18.