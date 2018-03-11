CHENNAI: India Pistons drew with Young Stars as the former’s Nidhish S Rajagopal starred by scoring a belligerent 193 in the TNCA Senior Division league match at CPT-IP Ground. India Pistons had the last laugh as they fetched five points after Nidhish guided his side to a 202-run lead.

Meanwhile, in a Plate Group game at IIT-Chemplast, Kaushik Gandhi’s unbeaten 202 ensured a draw for Jolly Rovers against AG’s Office. Chasing a mammoth 527, Jolly Rovers finished the game on 423 for 3 in 124 overs. As both the innings were incomplete, three points each were awarded to both the teams.

Brief scores: Elite Group: At IC–Guru Nanak: Vijay 456 drew with Nelson 457/8 decl in 139 ovs (Anand Subramanian 92, R Srinivasan 91, S Karthik 87, S Ajith Ram 4/147). Points: Nelson 5, Vijay 2. At CPT–IP: Young Stars 249 drew with India Pistons 451/9 decl. in 130 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 193, Maan K Bafna 57 n.o, R Karthikeyan 54). Points: Pistons 5, Stars 2. Plate Group: At IIT–Chemplast: AG’s Office 527/5 decl drew with Jolly Rovers 423/3 in 124 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 103, M Kaushik Gandhi 202 n.o). Points: Rovers 3, AG’s Office 3.