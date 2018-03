India has made one change to its playing eleven, finally bringing in KL Rahul. (File photo | AP)

COLOMBO: India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in a Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series match, here today.

The match was reduced to 19-overs-a-side affair after over an hour was lost due to rain.

India has made one change to its playing eleven, finally bringing in KL Rahul in place of Rishabh Pant.

Sri Lanka were forced to make a change, bringing in Suranga Lakmal in place of regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who has been banned for two games because of slow over-rates.

Thisara Perera will lead Sri Lanka in Chandimal's absence.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera(captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera.