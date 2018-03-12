India women team will be keen to keep up the momentum having started with a maiden ODI series triumph in SA. | EPS

VADODARA: World Cup 2017 was a watershed moment for Indian women’s cricket. It was the first time that the nation took note of what they are capable of. Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 171 in the semifinal against Australia, a best-ever runners-up finish (equalling the feat of 2005) — stocks of the women’s game rose in India after the event in England.

Amid all the celebration and adulation which comes as a shot in the arm for women playing cricket in India, what sometimes goes unnoticed is that this team did not qualify for the World Cup in the first go. Because of low ranking points, they had to go through the qualifiers.

Only the top four secure direct qualification. Being in the bottom four of the 2014-2016 ICC Women’s ODI Championship, India had to play the qualifiers in South Africa before eventually securing passage with a narrow win over the hosts.

Fast forward six months after the World Cup. India have started the season with a maiden ODI series triumph in South Africa with two victories from three matches.

As they gear up for the three-match series against Australia starting on Monday, their focus is on collecting enough ranking points so that they make it to the 2021 World Cup automatically.

India are currently placed third in the ICC Women’s ODI Championship, with four points from three matches. New Zealand are top with 10 points from six matches. Australia are fourth with four points.

Harmanpreet feels being a part of the ICC Women’s ODI Championship has added a dimension to this series. “The points system is very important. Last time, because of this we had to play the qualifiers. So every game is important. We just want to play good cricket on a particular day. If we do that, I’m sure we can win.”

A look at the matches between the two teams reveals that numbers don’t favour India. Of the 43 matches between India women and Australia women, the former have won only nine. More revealing is the number of matches they have lost at home — 14 out of 18. But the last five outings, of which India won two and lost three, indicate that things are getting closer.

Quiet on controversy

Concentrating on the series, the Indian team has also had to contend with a distraction. The announcement to increase annual pay for women cricketers from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 50 lakh in Grade A drew mixed reactions. Many were vocal that the difference in remuneration for men and women is too much.

The team seems to have decided to stay clear of the controversy. Coach Tushar Arothe said this is not even acting as a distraction. “I read it in the newspapers but nothing official has come up. So I rather not say anything.” Adding to that, Harmanpreet remarked, “As players, our job is to concentrate on cricket.

Contracts and everything else can be taken care of by the BCCI. It’s better if we leave that to them.

“That’s their job. The team and the management are focussed on playing good cricket. If we do that, we’ll get everything. We don’t have to worry about anything other than that.”

The coach added that the team’s foremost goal is to improve fielding.

“It’s an area we are not consistent in. But Biju George sir is working hard on it. And we’ve made plans like allotting different positions to different fielders to give them confidence. I’m expecting positive results from them.”

India vs Australia Overall:

Mat: 43 | Won: 9 | Lost: 34

In India:

Mat: 18 | Won: 4 | Lost: 14

Last 5 matches:

India: 2, Aus: 3

srinidhi@newindianexpress.com