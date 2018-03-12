VADODARA: The Reliance stadium in Vadodara will host the first of the three One Day Internationals between the Indian and Australian women teams.

Veteran batsman Mithali Raj will lead the Indian women's team in the ODI series against Australia, while all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will serve as Mithali's deputy.

Addressing the media in a press conference, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “Winning or losing is part of the game, we just focus on giving our best. Each match is important and we've to play good cricket in each match. Our focus will be on entire Australian team and not on a particular player.”

Kaur’s most standout performance came against the same opposition, in the semi-finals of the World Cup last year, when she smashed an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls, the highest individual score at the tournament and her best total so far in her career.

Australia, welcoming their talisman skipper Meg Lanning after a seven-month injury lay off, have defeated India in the warm-up matches.

The hosts, however, would come into the series bursting with confidence on the back of securing historic dual series wins against South Africa.

The three-match series between the two sides will be followed by a T20 tri-series, with the third team being England.