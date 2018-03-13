CHENNAI:There is good news for domestic cricketers. It has been clarified that they will continue to get a share of BCCI’s profits from TV rights. It was announced last week that their match fee would be raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000 per day, but there were indications that the share of profits would stop. Without it, there was effectively no hike.

At the annual meeting of Ranji Trophy captains with BCCI officials in Mumbai on Monday, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri announced that domestic players will not be excluded when it comes to the share of profits. According to BCCI rules, 26% per cent of its profit goes to players, of which roughly 10.6% is for domestic players.

This means that in addition to around Rs 12 lakh a player stands to earn if he plays all matches in a season, he will receive an additional amount. This will vary according to the number of bilateral international matches played in India every season.

On an average, it’s been around Rs 8-9 lakh in the last few years. So a domestic player’s annual earning is expected to rise to Rs 20 lakh or thereabouts. “It’s a great initiative by BCCI to announce a raise for players across all categories. Domestic players continuing to get a share of profits means there is going to be a substantial increase in what we earn annually. This is a good incentive for those playing domestic cricket,” said Mumbai captain Aditya Tare.

Other than Johri, the meeting was attended by CoA representative Diana Edulji, acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, BCCI Cricket Operations manager Saba Karim, chief selector MSK Prasad and BCCI technical committee head Sourav Ganguly. Of the captains, it was learnt that the one from Delhi was the only one absent.

A majority of captains also expressed concerns about the quality of umpiring in domestic cricket, saying that the standard is not good enough. It can be noted that umpires, match referees, scorers and video analysts doing duty in these matches have not had a raise since 2012. There has been no comment on this from CoA, BCCI or its CEO so far.

Back to 3 groups?

Some state associations have suggested that teams in the Ranji Trophy be split into three groups instead of the present four. Also, TV telecast of India’s home season will go up to 110 days (including domestic games).

