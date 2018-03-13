CHENNAI:Left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath’s 6 for 47 helped Young Stars to restrict Vijay CC to 219 on the first day of the TNCA Senior Division league at SSN College grounds here on Monday. Young Stars’ joy was short lived as they were reeling at 99 for nine in 38 overs at stumps. Rahil Shah was the principal wrecker, snaring six wickets.

Brief scores: Elite Group: At MRF–Pachaiyappa’s: Nelson 362/2 in 90 ovs (S Karthik 117, Shoaib Md Khan 74 n.o, Swapnil Singh 62 n.o, M Sridhar Raj 54) vs Globe Trotters. At SSN: Vijay CC 219 in 59.2 ovs (Himmat Singh 62, B Aparajith 51, S Mohan Prasath 6/47, S Swaminathan 3/47) vs Young Stars 99/9 in 38 ovs (Rahil Shah 6/41). At CPT–IP: Grand Slam 251/4 in 90 ovs (Shubham Sharma 131 n.o, PS Raghul 58) vs India Pistons. Plate Group: At IIT–Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 315/3 in 90 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 142 n.o, M Shahrukh Khan 76 n.o, B Anirudh Sitaram 44) vs CromBest; At TI–Murugappa: TI Cycles 276 in 88.1 ovs (Adithya Ganesh 129 n.o, R Sanjay Yadav 46, Abhishek Tanwar 3/93, M Siddharth 3/49, L Kiran Akash 3/54) vs Alwarpet CC; At MAC: AG’s Office 268/5 in 90 ovs (P Francis Rokins 67 n.o, S Dinesh 53, R Karthik Adithya 44 n.o, S Aswinkumar 42, V Arun Kumar 3/91) vs UFCC (T Nagar).

Michelin Tyres drub Engine Factory

D Saravanan’s 101 enabled Michelin Tyres to thrash Engine Factory Avadi by 136 runs in the 14th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy limited overs tournament. In another match, Lucas TVS beat Ashok Leyland by 51 runs. Mohammed Ershad starred for Lucas TVS with five wickets.

Brief scores: Group A: Michelin Tyres 189/8 in 30 ovs (D Saravanan 101) bt Engine Factory (Avadi) 53 in 18.3 ovs (S Jagadish 4/28, V Aravind 3/8). Group B: Lucas TVS 208/9 in 30 ovs (TSR Venkateswara 71, R Mohammed Ershad 5/45) bt Ashok Leyland (Velvoyalchavadi) 157 in 26.1 ovs (K Karthick 40, V Veera Ragavan 4/47, P Bharath Kumar 3/29).

Walsh cracks ton

Opener R Walsh’s 114 off 97 balls propelled St John’s Academy to defeat AM Jain Senior Secondary School (Meenambakkam) by 80 runs in the semifinals of the Fr Mathews Memorial U-14 inter-school tournament. Walsh raised 131 runs for the second wicket with S Hrithish who scored 51.

Brief scores: St John’s Academy 248/3 in 30 ovs (R Walsh 114 n.o, S Hrithish 51) bt AM Jain Senior Secondary School 168 in 29.4 ovs (K Nilesh 64, R Walsh 3/18).

T20 tourney

The Little Masters Cricket Academy will be conducting a T20 cricket tournament for boys in the U-14, U-16 and above 16 (open age group) categories from April 1 to May 31. The tournament will have a league format. Each team will play nine league matches and the top four will qualify for the knock-out stage. All matches will be played on turf wickets at KVT-LMCA grounds at Madhavaram. Entries will be closed on March 20. For further details, contact: 9444413006/7395975878.