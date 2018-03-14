CHENNAI:Malolan Rangarajan’s five-for helped Vijay CC beat Young Stars by 116 runs in a TNCA senior division league match at SSN College grounds. Resuming with the overnight score of 99 for nine, Young Stars were folded for 101. In their second innings, Vijay CC’s below par performance kept them at bay and were bundled out for 72. S Mohan Prasath and S Swaminathan took five wickets each. Set a target of 191, Young Stars could only muster 74 in their second innings.

Vijay CC bagged eight points from the win. In another match, M Kaushik Gandhi smacked an unbeaten 205 and M Shahrukh Khan hit 183 for Jolly Rovers and declared at a mammoth 495 for five against CromBest. Gandhi and Shahrukh stitched 303-run partnership in 60.1 overs for the fourth wicket. At stumps, CromBest were 138 for three.

Brief scores: Elite Group: At SSN: Vijay CC 219 and 72 in 27.4 ovs (S Mohan Prasath 5/35, S Swaminathan 5/33) bt Young Stars 101 in 40.2 ovs (Rahil Shah 6/42, Malolan Rangarajan 3/40) & 74 in 21.2 ovs (Rahil Shah 4/32, Malolan Rangarajan 5/40). Points: Vijay 8; Stars 0. At MRF– Pachaiyappa’s: Nelson 606/9 decl in 145.1 ovs (Shoaib Md Khan 121, S Karthik 117, Swapnil K Singh 101, M Sridhar Raj 54, R Srinivasan 50; S Radhakrishnan 3/82; Sunil Sam 3/125, Ashwath Mukunthan 3/126) vs Globe Trotters 100/1 29 ovs. At CPT–IP: Grand Slam 402/9 decl in 144.3 ovs (Shubham Sharma 139, R Sathyanarayan 62, V Yo Mahesh 61, PS Raghul 58; M Prabhu 3/107) vs India Pistons 89/3 in 33 ovs. Plate

Group: At IIT–Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 495/5 decl in 90 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 205 n.o, M Shahrukh Khan 183) vs CromBest 138/3 in 57 ovs (Varun M Totadri 77). At TI–Murugappa: TI Cycles 276 vs Alwarpet 289/7 in 90 ovs (B Rahul 77, Ashwin Venkataraman 69; R Sonu Yadav 3/79, R Sanjay Yadav 3/98). At MAC: AG’s Office 418 in 118.4 ovs (P Francis Rokins 99, R Rajkumar 61, S Dinesh 53; V. Arun Kumar 5/150) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 139/4 in 56 ovs (V Maaruthi Raghav 72 n.o)