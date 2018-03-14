MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming trilateral T-20 series against England and Australia to be played in Mumbai between March 22 to March 31.

The team will be led by 29-year-old all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur and Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has been appointed as her deputy.

17-year-old Mumbai all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues was given a chance by the selectors. Rodrigues managed to grab the limelight after her brilliant knock of 44 from 34 balls against South Africa last month.

Veteran players Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj and T-20 specialist off-spinner Anuja Patil have also been included in the side and India will play their first match against Australia on March 22.

The selection committee also picked India A squad that will play two T20 warm-up games against England women on March 18 and 19 in Mumbai. (ANI)

Squads:

India Women's T20I squad:Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram.

India A squad: S. Meghna (Captain), Vanitha VR, D. Hemlatha, Monika Das, Tarannum Pathan, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Arundhati Reddy, R. Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Kavita Patil, Shanti Kumari, Preeti Bose, Sheral Rozario, Harleen Deol