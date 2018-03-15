CHENNAI: S Radhakrishnan’s unbeaten 204 helped Globe Trotters force a draw against Nelson on the final day of the fourth round of the TNCA Senior Division league at MRF Pachaiyappa’s College grounds on Wednesday. Chasing a mammoth 606 to bag a lead, Globe Trotters were 461 for three in 119 overs when the play ended. Thalaivan Sargunam played second fiddle by scoring an unbeaten 116 and in the company of Radhakrishnan raised 283 runs in 63.4 overs for the fourth wicket.

Both the teams bagged three points apiece. In another match, at IIT-Sanmar grounds, left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar’s eight-wicket haul gave Jolly Rovers a lead of 295 runs over CromBest. Following on, CromBest were 89 for 1 in 38 overs at stumps. Rovers bagged five points from this game.

Brief scores: Elite Group: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Nelson 606/9 decl drew with Globe Trotters 461/3 in 119 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 204 n.o, Thalaivan Sargunam 116 n.o, C Hari Nishaanth 64). Points: Globe Trotters 3; Nelson 3. At CPT–IP: Grand Slam 402/9 decl drew with India Pistons 186 in 63.5 ovs (B Arun 4/55, R Divakar 3/30) and 150/3 in 44 ovs (Akshay V Srinivasan 58 n.o).

Points: Grand Slam 5; Pistons 2. Plate Group: At IIT–Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 495/5 decl drew with CromBest 200 in 87.5 ovs (Varun M Totadri 77, M Affan Khader 44; DT Chandrasekar 8/54) & 89/1 in 38 ovs (R Ananth 41 n.o, Varun M Totadri 41). Points: Rovers 5; CromBest 2. At TI–Murugappa: TI Cycles 276 and 129/2 in 39 ovs (R Nilesh Subramanian 46 n.o, MUB Sriram 44) drew with Alwarpet 372 in 113.1 ovs (B Rahul 77, Ashwin Venkataraman 69, Abhishek Tanwar 48; R Sonu Yadav 4/79, R Sanjay Yadav 3/122). Points: Alwarpet 5; Cycles 2. At MAC: AG’s Office 418 drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 236 in 104 ovs (Sreekumar Nair 90, V Maaruthi Raghav 73; AC Prathiban 5/57) and 39/1 in 25 ovs. Point : AGORC 5; UFCC 2.

Sports quota selection trials

Selection trials for the sports quota admission at St Joseph’s College of Engineering, Chennai and St Joseph’s Institute of Technology, Chennai will be conducted at Sports Village on April 7 at 9 am. Achievements in the approved state/national level competitions will be the eligibility criteria for the participation in the selection trials, besides academic qualifications and fulfilment of eligibility norms fixed by the Anna University. Sportspersons selected under sports quota will enjoy the benefits of free education (UG/PG), free boarding and lodging.

For further information, contact 9840986678, 9840810952.

The trials will be conducted for the following games: Men and women: athletics, basketball, volleyball, badminton, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, chess, swimming, shuttle badminton, football, fencing, weight lifting, and power lifting. Men only: hockey and best physique.

CFC ‘B’ go down fighting

The Chennaiyin FC ‘B’ team began its Second Division League campaign with a 2-1 loss to Langsning FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. Trailing by a goal at the break, Chennaiyin fought back with skipper Prosenjit Chakraborty scoring with a brilliant free-kick. This was Chennaiyin’s first competitive tie after making their debut in the Don Bosco Fr. McFerran Trophy in Chennai earlier this year.