CHENNAI: With the IPL beginning in a few weeks, fans of Chennai Super Kings are getting gripped by the ‘yellow fever’. Youngsters form a majority of their fan base and the team is making sure it establishes the right connect with them.

As part of that programme, Ambati Rayudu, L Balaji and S Badrinath interacted with CSK fans and children at Don Bosco school on Thursday. Rayudu is pleased to be part of CSK and is keen to give his best in whatever role allotted to him.

“It feels good to come to CSK and be part of a super and champion side. I am delighted to be part of it. I am not looking at a particular slot to bat. As the camp starts and things fall in place, we will know the roles we will play. I am open minded to where I would bat,” said Rayudu.

CSK have gone for experience in choosing Indian and international players. How does he find the combination? “The combination part the management will take care of. We have a great set-up, a strong side and hope to come good. I believe that in T20 the side which plays better on a given day will win,” said Rayudu.

Harbhajan Singh has been roped in by CSK in place of R Ashwin. Is he still the bowler he was? “Harbhajan is still a match-winner. Even last year the way he bowled was amazing. A top class bowler, on a his day he can still turn around things,” complimented Rayudu.

MS Dhoni has led teams successfully at various levels. What is special about his captaincy? “He knows his job well. I think he has a knack for picking players, making the dressing room atmosphere conducive for a player to give his best. Dhoni is a born leader and captaincy comes naturally to him. I am sure he will make CSK the formidable side it was.”

Former CSK player and commentator Badrinath believes the team has depth in batting and should come good. “Murali Vijay and Shane Watson can open. Watson can hit the ball and exploit the powerplay, while Faf du Plessis can be the floater. Suresh Raina at No 3 is brilliant and can hit fast bowlers and spinners anywhere. Plus, he is a brilliant fielder. With Dhoni, (Kedar) Jadhav, (Ravindra) Jadeja, (Dwayne) Bravo, you have a formidable line-up that can adapt to any situation,’’ opined Badrinath. CSK bowling coach Balaji too believes his team has covered all the bases.

