SHARJAH: West Indian spinner Sunil Narine faced a new storm on Thursday when his bowling action was again reported during the ongoing Pakistan Super League Twenty 20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, officials said.

The 29-year-old, who is playing for Lahore Qalandars, was placed on the warning list but can continue to take part in the event.

"Narine has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during Wednesday's PSL Twenty20 game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at Sharjah," said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Lahore are already out of the play-offs and will play their last match against Peshawar Zalmi in Sharjah on Friday.

"The match officials' report on Narine’s bowling action will be sent to Cricket West Indies (CWI) and he will have to go through the process that is followed by the CWI, for suspected illegal bowling actions," added the statement.

Narine, who has played six Tests, 65 one-day and 48 Twenty20 internationals, was first reported for an illegal action during the Champions League in India in 2014.

As a precaution, he was withdrawn from the West Indies squad for the 2015 World Cup and only returned after remodelling his action.

Narine was then reported again in an international match in Sri Lanka in November 2016 and was suspended after biomechanical tests proved his action was beyond th15-degreeee limit allowed under the International Cricket Council's rules.

Narine was only cleared in April 2016 before the Indian Premier League (IPL), another Twenty20 tournament where he plays for Kolkatta Knight Riders.

The latest report may jeopardise his participation in the IPL starting early next month.