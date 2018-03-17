CHENNAI: Ivan Daniel of YMCA survived a scare from Baba of CNC and eventually won the first round match 3-2 on the opening day of YMCA Madras Open snooker championship, here on Friday. Daniel was in complete control of the initial two frames but Baba showed his fighting qualities to claim victory in the next two frames. However, the latter ran out of steam in the deciding frame.

Results: Round 1: Ivan Daniel (YMCA) bt Baba (CNC) 70-21, 66-18, 27-63, 21-53, 59-14; Raj (Pot Black) bt Vikram Guna (YMCA) 3-54, 64-17, 58-34, 17-51, 56-29; Murali JR (YMCA) bt Abhijith (SC) 55-26, 49-4, 60-26; Tharani (CNC) bt Khyoom (YMCA) 54-14, 54-42, 40-13; Natraj (Q Tricks) bt Khosim (YMCA) 45-26, 64-19, 55-38; Shiva (CNC) bt Faqruddin (YMCA) 74-53, 63-28, 47-22; Shriram (SS) bt Prasad (Breakzone) 54-15, 56-30, 57-20.

St Bede’s AIHSS champs

R Jashwanth’s century (103) helped St Bede’s AIHSS overcome St Patrick’s by 30 runs in the final of the GEE GE Chockalingam Memorial Under-14 tournament.

Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS 210/4 in 50 ovs (R Jashwanth Shreeram 103, A Badrinath 37) bt St Patrick’s AIHSS 180 in 48 ovs (Sabarinath 59, B Vishal 3/22).

Mitchell shines

Mitchell Anthony Mannay’s half-century (55) ensured a seven-wicket victory for Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club over Egmore RC in a TNCA Second Division Plate group match. Meanwhile, P Prashanth’s four wicket haul (4/25) helped Southern Railway Institute post a win against ICF Sports

Association.

Brief scores: II Division: Plate: Egmore Recreation Club 180 in 45.5 ovs (A Ashwin 56, S Dinesh Kumar 3/17) lost to Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 181/3 in 30.5 ovs (Mitchell Anthony Mannays 55, A Jerome 40 n.o). ICF Sports Association 117 in 27.1 ovs (P Prashanth 4/25) lost to Southern Railway Institute 119/3 in 29 ovs (S Raghunath 65 n.o, A Rakesh 45). Royapettah Cricket Club 212 in 49.5 ovs (Gokul Sharma 49, Jitinder Scidanandh 43, R Ganesh 4/54) lost to Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 216/5 in 40.2 ovs (ST Natarajan 89,S Santosh Shiv 61).

Cricket tournament

Harrington Cricket Academy will be organising an Under-14 round robin league cricket tournament for academies and clubs from April 2. The tournament will be 30 overs a side until the semifinals. The final will be a 45-over tie. Matches will be held at Reddy’s Medavakkam and MN Greens grounds. Boys, born on or after September 1, 2003 and studying in standard IX and below, are eligible. Entries close on March 23. For details, contact: 9444012725.