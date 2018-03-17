VADODARA: It was a rare sight at Reliance Cricket Ground on Thursday. There were about 9000 creating a carnival-type atmosphere in the stands. Though the number is nothing compared to usual turnouts, what made it special was the occasion. It was a women’s match. Even in cricket-mad India, these are unprecedented numbers for the women’s game.

After a runners-up finish at the World Cup last year, stocks of Indian women’s cricket are rising. The sizeable attendance for the second match of the ODI series on a weekday was testimony to that. Entry was free, but that they still chose to spend time under a punishing sun to watch Mithali Raj & Co in action was a heartening sight for the players.

Though the series is televised live, it didn’t deter the crowd from coming. If extensive coverage in the local media played its part in generating interest, so did the elaborate publicity campaign featuring pictures of players on hoardings visible on the way from the airport to the ground.

“Nowadays, people are crazy about the T20 format, but very few go to the women’s game. Our idea to encourage people to come and watch women’s cricket worked through free passes and free lunch packets,” said Baroda Cricket Association secretary Snehal Parikh. “This is a positive sign for women’s cricket, which will encourage girls in Vadodara to take up the sport. In the first match, we saw nearly 6,000 coming in. On Thursday, it was nearly a full-house.”

Heartened by the reception, the India skipper remarked that never in India had she seen such a crowd for women’s cricket. “I’m happy the crowd turned up. Until the end they were watching. I’m hoping they will be there on Sunday. The last time I saw this kind of crowd was many years ago, against West Indies in Dhanbad,” said Mithali.

Breaking the stereotype of ‘men don’t watch women’s cricket’, more than half of the stands were filled by male spectators. There were even a few stands where people were watching the match standing due to inadequate seats.

The stadium was noisy throughout and chants of ‘India jeetega’ (India will win) filled the air. They became louder when Punam Raut got out and a fit-again Mithali walked out to bat. Applauding Nicole Bolton for reaching her fifty to cheering Smriti Mandhana when she asked spinner Jess Jonassen to tie her shoelace, they were behind everybody. It was near delirium when Pooja Vastrakar’s six over mid-wicket hit the scoreboard, disturbing the number plates.

They were there even when the Indian challenge was over and the scorecard read 193 for eight. Some waited till the post-match press meet for an autograph of Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who was also in demand for selfies. Despite losing the series with a match remaining, this is good news for Indian women’s cricket. They will hope this becomes the new trend.

srinidhi@newindianexpress.com