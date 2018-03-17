CHENNAI: Before Michael Phelps swam into the sunset at the 2016 Rio Olympics, he featured in an advertisement, which captured his struggle. From dreamer to a world champion. The ad, titled, ‘Rule Yourself’ was given the ‘best ad of the year’ award. As the ad faded to black, a tagline appeared. “It’s what you do in the dark that puts you in the light.” A fast rising Indian athlete has the same tagline as his WhatsApp status. Golfer Shubhankar Sharma.

He isn’t merely paying lip service. He is a living, breathing embodiment of it. If a 10-minute conversation with Sharma, one of golf’s hottest talents, is anything to go by, hard work is one of the most frequently used words in his lexicon. “That line really stuck with me,” he tells Express on the sidelines of a function organised by TAKE Solutions on Friday. “It’s been on my profile for about a year. I believe that the amount of hard work you put in is directly proportional to where you go in life.”

Shubhankar’s achievements have been in the front and back pages of all periodicals over the last few weeks but here’s another refresher. Five months ago, he was ranked below 500. After eating takeaway omelettes for the first 21 years of his life, he has been feasting on caviar the last eight months. Two European titles (Jo’burg and Maaybank) and a top-10 finish at the World Golf Championships have catapulted him into the highest echelons of the sport. He uses that word again — hard work — to describe his phenomenal rise.

But make no mistake, he isn’t reading this from a script. He believes he belongs on the PGA Tour. “I absolutely believe I belong there. There is no point in processing the last two years (he was a regular on the PGTI Tour in 2016) because this (PGA Tour) is where I want to be. It has happened a bit early but I always knew this is what I wanted. To be on the PGA Tour.”

An immediate consequence of doing well at the WGC — a rung below the Majors — is being noticed. He has received an invitation to ‘The Masters’, something the two-time European Tour winner hadn’t legislated for. “I didn’t think about that as a possibility in 2018,” he smiles. “If you had told me I would be playing in ‘The Masters’ next month, I would have laughed. Maybe next year would have been more realistic but then this is a beautiful game...”

Expectations have risen, he is being felicitated by some of the biggest personalities (on Friday, former BCCI chief N Srinivasan did the honours) and people are looking up the dictionary to find out what a ‘birdie’ actually means. They want to be keyed in the next time a 21-year-old hits one. So does he feel the pressure?

“Not really,” he says. “I just want to be involved in the process and forget about the rest.”

