HYDERABAD: There are a plethora of issues troubling the functioning of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). From office-bearers constantly under the scanner, to lack of funds, these are wide-ranging. Add an Income Tax Department notice on a massive amount pending, and the whole scenario could rival the most epic disaster flicks.

A day after the HCA ombudsman’s order disqualifying the president (G Vivekanand) and secretary (T Shesh Narayan) was suspended by the High Court, it emerged that the cash-strapped state body has not paid income tax to the tune of over `18 crore for the years 2009-10, 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2015-16.

In a letter dated March 14 addressed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Arvind Kumbhare, Asst Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Hyderabad Circle, said, “A sum of `18,27,91,689 is due from the Hyderabad Cricket Association for the Asst Years 2009-10, 2012-13, 2013-14 & 2015-16 on account of Income-tax/interest. You are hereby required under section 226(3) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, to pay to me forthwith any amount due from you to or, held by you, for or on account of the said assessee up to the amount of arrears shown above.”

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the HCA. When Express got in touch with the HCA treasurer P Mahender to learn about the matter, he said even the association’s bank account has been frozen by the IT department. “Our account was frozen by the IT department five days ago,” Mahender said. The treasurer added that an appellate tribunal has referred the matter back to the Asst. Commissioner. “There is a chance of this matter getting resolved in our favour by Tuesday since the tribunal has asked the Asst Commissioner to look into the matter again.”

Asked the reason behind the association not paying taxes for the aforementioned years, Mahender said the HCA is not a profit-making body. “The association runs mainly on the funds it gets from the BCCI. It is not a commercial or a profit-making body. We spend whatever we get from the BCCI. And the BCCI pays tax on the funds that it sends to the HCA.”

With Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin on April 7, a bank account they can’t access is not what the association was looking forward to. “Few days are left for the IPL and the account is frozen. So many arrangements have to be made before the tournament starts. The account has to be back to normal,” Mahender concluded. Almost a year after the new administration assumed office, the HCA is yet to hold steady ground.

