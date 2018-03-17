CHENNAI: A day after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) stripped the BCCI office-bearers of their powers, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary shot off a strong letter to the panel appointed by Supreme Court, accusing them of overstepping their limit.

In the email to the CoA, a copy of which is in possession of Express, Choudhary said it is creating a troubled atmosphere instead of working in unison with the office-bearers to implement the Lodha Panel recommendations. Choudhary also mentioned that the CoA had surpassed its brief and created new positions, which makes BCCI liable to pay huge amounts in salaries.

Citing the Supreme Court order dated January 30, 2017, Choudhary wrote, “The orders dated 02.01.2017 and 30.01.2017 had two parts: a) Expeditious implementation of the Hon’ble Supreme Court judgment of July 18, 2016, and, b) supervision of management and administration of the BCCI. The spirit of the orders clearly is that the latter role had been assigned to facilitate the execution of the primary role of implementation of reforms.

However, despite my best efforts I have still not been able to find in these orders, the two cardinal aspects that the CoA has been giving effect to since your very first day in office, namely, that i) No office bearers exist ii) CoA will supplant and replace the office bearers and assume their powers and functions. Doubtlessly, the undersigned will remain ever grateful to the Committee for showing under what lawful authority has it been giving effect to the two aspects referred to above.”

Choudhary retaliated that the BCCI should only function through its office-bearers. “It is strange that while you keep referring to the order dated 30.01.2017 so often, you have failed to notice that even in the said order, the Hon’ble Court had made a clear distinction between the CoA and the BCCI being aware that the CoA had a very limited and defined role whereas the BCCI as an institution had to continue to function through its office bearers.

This was further confirmation of the original view of the court that the BCCI must continue to function and had therefore it had been careful to nominate its acting president and acting secretary after removing its President and Secretary in its January 2nd order,” he wrote.

Responding to the new directive of the CoA, which doesn’t allow the office-bearers to spend board money on legal matters, Choudhary said it denies them fundamental rights. “The orders dated 02.01.2017 and 30.01.2017 clearly lay down the job of the committee viz, the implementation of July 18, 2016 order and supervision of administration and management of the affairs of the BCCI.

The spirit of the orders clearly is that the former was the Committee’s primary job and until this primary job is concluded expeditiously the Committee were required to supervise the administration in the interim. The supervision part was only for the interim period and what is cardinal to the whole scheme is that the Hon’ble Apex Court was clear that the office bearers not only existed while you thought and believed they did not, they must discharge their responsibilities.

The scheme does not even remotely suggest that the CoA could supplant the office bearers or the General Body of the BCCI. Yet right from day one, as has been demonstrated, the entire effort seems to be directed at ousting the office bearers, preventing the office bearers from functioning,” he writes.

Choudhary, towards the end of the mail, also points out that the CoA in the last eight months has made no communication on implementing Lodha panel recommendations.

Office-bearers may move SC

Express understands the three office-bearers will appeal in the Supreme Court. Though Choudary mentions in the letter that he is likely to file an affidavit, it is understood that the trio might also file a contempt petition against the CoA.

“The SC order clearly states the administrative part of the BCCI has to be handled by office-bearers as it comes under the Society’s Act. The BCCI can’t function without them and this will be presented before the court,” a board official said.

CoA response to Choudhary letter

“Dear Amitabh, thank you for your mail of 16th March... We appreciate its contents. After due consideration of the facts contained therein, we take this opportunity to reiterate our instructions of 15th March 2018.”

venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com