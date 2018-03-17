HARARE: Tendai Chisoro and Graeme Cremer took three wickets each as Zimbabwe secured a resounding 107-run victory over Ireland today to move a step closer to the 2019 World Cup.

The hosts of the qualifying tournament battled hard to make 211-9 batting first in Harare, before bowling out the Irish for just 104 to move top of the Super Sixes table.

Zimbabwe were indebted to the in-form Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 69 as the all-rounder helped them recover from 139-7, with Chisoro adding a valuable 21 at number nine.

Ireland lost early wickets in reply, and when Paul Stirling was run out for 41 to leave them 86-6, their hopes of an important win were over.

Opening bowler Chisoro finished with figures of 3-22, while spinner Cremer claimed 3-18 as he mopped up the tail.

William Porterfield's side now need to win their last two matches against Afghanistan and Scotland to stand any chance of taking one of the last two spots for next year's World Cup in England and Wales.

Zimbabwe top the table on net run rate from Scotland and are next in action against two-time World Cup winners West Indies on Monday.