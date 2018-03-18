CHENNAI: Himmat Singh’s century (125 batting) helped Vijay CC to post 232 for 4 in 57 overs against Globe Trotters on the first day of the Elite Group match of the TNCA Senior Division league played at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Saturday.

Himmat and Rahul added 158 runs in 29.4 overs for the fourth wicket. In four grounds where play was possible, the matches began only after lunch due to constant drizzle and it was extended by an hour to make up for the lost time. At the Murugappa Ground, the day’s play between Alwarpet CC and UFCC (T Nagar) was washed out without a ball being bowled. At the VB Nest Ground, the match between AG’s Office RC and CromBest CC was called off at 2 pm.

Brief scores: Elite Group: At IC – Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 232/4 in 57 ovs (Himmat Singh 125 batting, Rahul Singh 58) vs Globe Trotters. At SSN: Young Stars 171/8 in 54.5 ovs (B Arun 4/68, NS Harish 4/27) vs Grand Slam. At CPT– IP: India Pistons 163 in 54.4 ovs (W Antony Dhas 5/48, Shoaib Md Khan 3/49) vs Nelson 20/5 in 10 ovs (M Prabhu 3/8). Plate Group: At IIT– Sanmar: Jolly Rovers 207/9 in 60 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 45, M Kaushik Gandhi (skipper) 49, Varun Sood 4/42, R Sanjay Yadav 3/71) vs TI Cycles.

TN lose to Andhra

K Anjali Sarvani and K Dhathri picked up three wickets each to help Andhra beat Tamil Nadu by 10 wickets in the BCCI Women Under- 23 T20 South Zone tournament, at Vijayawada. Put into bat, Tamil Nadu were bowled out for a paltry 32, with MS Aishwarya being the top-scorer with 13.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 32 in 18 ovs (K Anjali Sarvani 3/7, K Dhathri 3/10) lost to Andhra 33 for no loss in 6.4 ovs. Points: Andhra 4; Tamil Nadu 0.

Bharath shines

Inspired by left-arm spinner R Bharath Rajan’s (8 for 39) big show, Prithivi CC beat City Central League by 24 runs in a TNCA Fourth division A Zone league game. Brief scores: IV Division ‘A’: Prithvi Cricket Club 149 in 43 overs (B Vinoth Kumar 4/38) bt City Central League 125 in 33.5 ovs (B Vinoth Kumar 37, R. Bharath Rajan 8/39).