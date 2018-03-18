India won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh (File | AP)

COLOMBO: India won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the final of Nidahas T20 Tri-Series here today.

India have made one change, bringing in Jaydev Unadkat in place of Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh are playing an unchanged XI at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam.