Mumbai Indians replace Aussie Jason Behrendorff with Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan
By PTI | Published: 19th March 2018 02:13 PM |
Last Updated: 19th March 2018 02:13 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: The IPL Technical Committee has approved New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan as a replacement for Australian left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff in the Mumbai Indian's squad.
Behrendorff, who is suffering from a back problem, has been ruled out of this edition of the IPL.
"In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Mumbai Indians were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP)," an IPL media release said.
The Mumbai Indians subsequently picked McClenaghan at his base price of INR one crore.