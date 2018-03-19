NEW DELHI: The IPL Technical Committee has approved New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan as a replacement for Australian left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff in the Mumbai Indian's squad.

Behrendorff, who is suffering from a back problem, has been ruled out of this edition of the IPL.

"In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Mumbai Indians were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP)," an IPL media release said.

The Mumbai Indians subsequently picked McClenaghan at his base price of INR one crore.