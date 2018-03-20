CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar is delighted to be part of the Indian team that won the tri-series in Sri Lanka on Sunday. He attributes the success to teamwork and his splendid show to hard work and preparation.“Really feel happy and proud to be part of the Indian team that won the tri-series. It was teamwork that helped us win and also the fact that we responded to the challenges and situations resolutely. That helped us have an edge and bag the crown,” Washington said on his return from Colombo on Monday.

When India required 34 runs in 12 balls, what was going on in his mind and that of the team? “In T20 anything is possible. But we thought as long as Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar were there we had a good chance. DK played brilliantly and we won in style,” said the player.

Winning the Man of the Series award on his first overseas tour will remain special. How does Washington feel to bag the award and what are the reasons behind his rise? “I prepared well. My work ethic was good and I guess things worked for me. You never get into a tournament thinking of bagging this or that award. I wanted to be consistent throughout and improve with every game.”

The youngster can bowl tight and is flexible, as he can open the attack as well as bowl at the death. His angles and variations are spot-on and batsmen find it difficult to hit him.“Washington has shown maturity beyond age. He is a thinking cricketer and always looks to take wickets. What helps him be effective is that he uses his height and the release point is very good for him,” pointed out former India off-spinner M Venkatramana, under whom Washington trains at the TNCA Academy.

“Since Washington is a batsman, he is able to read a batsman’s mind and bowl accordingly. This is another reason for his success,’’ added Venkatramana.Another facet of his game is he is mentally strong and never gets rattled. “Being hit for sixes and boundaries is common in T20. I never get worried thinking about it. I prefer to concentrate on the next ball and try to bowl a better one. This helps me stay focussed,” revealed Washington.

Washington now wishes to focus on the IPL where he will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore. “Looking forward to playing in the IPL for RCB. It is a big team with heavyweights and I hope to come good,” signed off the teen sensation, promising more fireworks.

