LONDON: Australian all-rounder Ashton Agar will play for English county Middlesex in their T20 campaign this season the club announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old -- who has been capped four times at Test level and has made seven appearances in T20 matches for his country -- will join up after the completion of Australia's five match ODI series and one off IT20 fixture against England at the end of June.

He will be available to play in all fourteen South Group matches, and will remain with Middlesex until the end of the Blast, should qualification to the knockout stages be secured.

"I'm thrilled and very grateful to have signed for Middlesex for the upcoming Blast campaign and look forward to the challenge of achieving success with them," Agar said in a statement issued by Middlesex.

"It’s a great opportunity to play with an exciting group of players coached by Dan Vettori, a person I always looked up to as a young spinner and cricketer in general.

"I can't wait to walk out at Lords, one of the most beautiful grounds in the world - it’s quite a privilege."

Angus Fraser, Middlesex's Managing Director of Cricket, said Agar will fill an important vacuum in the team.

"In conversations with Daniel Vettori it became apparent that we required an all-rounder to strengthen our T20 side. Ashton Agar's name quickly came to the top of our list," said Fraser.

"Ashton is developing into a high-quality cricketer.

"He has shown that he can bat at the top of the order and continues to be an effective bowler.

"He is available for the entire tournament and is a cracking young man," added the former England pace bowler.