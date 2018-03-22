South Africa's Dean Elgar makes a run on the second day of the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Saturday, March 10, 2018. | AP

CAPE TOWN: Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla shared a half-century partnership after South Africa lost an early wicket on the first day of the third Test against Australia at Newlands.

South Africa were 75 for one at lunch after winning the toss and batting on the best batting pitch of any of the Tests South Africa have hosted against India and Australia this season.

Elgar and Amla were unbeaten on 40 and 31 respectively.

Josh Hazlewood struck early for Australia when he dismissed Aiden Markram for nought in the fourth over. Markram pushed forward at a full-length delivery and edged a low catch to Australian captain Steve Smith at second slip.

Although there was a good covering of grass, there was minimal assistance for the bowlers on a sunny morning. Elgar and Amla started cautiously and the total was only 31 after 15 overs in the first hour.

They posted a 50 partnership after 80 minutes and 110 balls and by lunch had stretched this to 69 off 146 balls.